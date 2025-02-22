Gunman killed after shots fired at Pennsylvania hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A gunman who opened fire at a hospital in York County, Pennsylvania on Saturday morning was “neutralized” and is now deceased, hospital officials said.

The gunman, whose name has not been publicly released, walked into UPMC Memorial Hospital before 11 a.m. and began firing shots, according to preliminary reports.

Law enforcement officials quickly arrived at the scene and the gunman was killed.

"The gunman is deceased, and no patients have been injured. The hospital is now secure," says a statement from UPMC Memorial Hospital in West Manchester Township.

open image in gallery Emergency responders quickly arrived at UPMC Memorial hospital in Pennsylvania on Saturday after reports of an active shooter ( @DispatchDawn / X )

No patients have been injured, UPMC Memorial wrote on Facebook. However, it is unclear if any staff have been injured at this time.

UPMC asked any employees of the hospital who are not scheduled to work to stay home.

The York County Office of Emergency Management said the threat had been “neutralized” and an investigation was underway.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said he was briefed on the matter and was on his way to the scene around 1 p.m. on Saturday. He said the hospital is “secure” and state law enforcement was responding to the situation alongside local and federal partners.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…