The undiscovered tropical island that is perfect for a winter sun break

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The universal comfort of freshly baked bread transcends all borders.

Seeking refuge from an equatorial downpour, I discovered a quaint bakery in a Principe fishing village. Flames danced within its large clay oven, a captivating sight.

Fortuitously, my arrival coincided with the day's first batch emerging. Tearing into the steaming dough, I partook in a timeless pleasure, enjoyed for centuries.

This simple act of breaking bread truly defines the unassuming joys of this remote Gulf of Guinea island.

Together with Sao Tome, it forms one of West Africa's smallest nations. More tranquil and relaxed than the mainland, it resembles a Caribbean escape, boasting equally stunning sandy, unspoiled beaches.

Yet, unlike popular winter sun destinations, Principe remains largely undiscovered.

There are no major chains, no advertising billboards, and only a few basic shops in the sleepy main town of Santo António.

open image in gallery Baking bread on Principe

Read more: The bustling African city four hours from London hoping to break records

Built during Portuguese colonisation, when the islands served as a base for trading slaves, the ruins of sugar cane and cocoa plantations have since been reclaimed by the jungle.

Residents have admirably chosen to reject palm oil cultivation projects in favour of ecotourism, guided by the pioneering sustainable tourism enterprise HBD, which manages three properties on Principe and recently acquired the only other hotel in operation.

The backstory for HBD (Here Be Dragons) is an unusual one.

Making history by being the first African to enter space in 2002, entrepreneur Mark Shuttleworth had an epiphany while staring down at our tiny blue planet. By the time he’d landed back on Earth, he was determined to do whatever he could to protect it.

Initially, he looked at Principe as a private island investment but soon realised the population – the true custodians of the wild environment – would benefit from tourism. His intention was to create jobs by opening the destination up to the rest of the world, without disrupting the natural beauty at its core.

open image in gallery A bridge leading to an islet at Bom Bom where a new bar will be built ( Alamy/PA )

Set on a remote peninsula at the northern tip of the island, Bom Bom, a former fishing lodge, was the first hotel to open. A smart but unassuming collection of bungalows with two beachfronts – for sunset and sunrise – it’s since achieved accidental cult status.

Closed for three years since the pandemic, it’s recently reopened and I’m one of the first guests.

Mapped: Principe

By 6am, it’s already light as I walk along my empty beachfront. Boys in wooden pirogue boats are silhouetted on the distant horizon.

Western reef herons forage along the shoreline, while brightly plumed malachite kingfishers add flashes of colour to the tangle of emerald forest which covers most of the island. But even their shimmering turquoise wings aren’t a match for the rich jade hues of an ocean so clear, I can see 15 metres to the bottom.

Although there have been several enhancements to Bom Bom, including a recently opened restaurant and a beach bar in the pipeline, growth is still refreshingly slow. Even getting here is a journey, requiring a flight via Lisbon and Sao Tome.

open image in gallery On the beach at Bom Bom ( Sarah Marshall/PA )

But distance and difficulty are in part responsible for preserving this time-frozen patch of paradise.

Pristine rainforests

In 2012, thanks partly to the efforts of HBD and rallying from members of the local community, the entire island and its islets were declared a Unesco World Biosphere. More than half of the mountainous volcanic island is a protected natural park, home to a high number of endemic species living in a rainforest estimated to be 31 million years old.

Rich marine life

Waters fringing the island are also teeming with marine creatures. Humpback whales can be seen between July and October, while five species of turtles – loggerhead, olive ridley, green, hawksbill and leatherback – nest on beaches from November to March.

open image in gallery Ruins at Roca Sunday ( Sarah Marshall/PA )

Delicious chocolate

During the years of Portuguese rule, a cocoa industry thrived on the island. HBD has revived production on a small scale at heritage property Roca Sundy, a former plantation open to guests. A small shop sells edible and cosmetic products.

Heavenly hiking

Beyond the beach, the mountainous interior is well suited to hikes. One of the most popular routes is to the top of Pico do Papagaio (Parrot Peak), one of several phonolitic towers.

A new tourism model

HBD is in the process of launching a new Natural Dividend project which will financially reward islanders for their efforts in protecting ecosystems and biodiversity. Mark Shuttleworth hopes the model can one day be replicated across Africa.

Rainbow Tours hosted Sarah Marshall for this article.

How to do it

Rainbow Tours offers a stay at Bom Bom as part of a nine-night trip to Sao Tome and Principe. From £3,550pp (two sharing), including half-board accommodation and flights. Visit rainbowtours.co.uk

This article was first published on 1 March 2025 and has been updated.