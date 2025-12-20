Tribe Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As well as boasting over 800 African artworks in its four-storey glass atrium, this hip hotel boasts exclusive rights to night safaris within Nairobi National Park, for majestic after-dark animal encounters

Location

Built on what were once coffee plantations in Nairobi’s embassy-filled neighbourhood of Gigiri, Tribe Hotel retains a leafy, green setting. It can be reached via a 45-minute taxi journey from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The hotel sits within The Village Market – the capital’s coolest mall, which flies the flag for Kenyan designers. On the doorstep, Karura Forest makes for a surprising city diversion, full of beautiful birdlife.

The vibe

open image in gallery This Nairobi hotel attracts various A-listers ( Parminder Saggu )

Is it a gallery or a hotel? With its plethora of artworks and museum-worthy curiosities, even walking to breakfast is a cultural experience. It’s no wonder that well-heeled locals flock here to get shots for Insta, but you’re just as likely to bump into an out-of-town celebrity who is renting the penthouse suite (Salma Hayek, Anne Hathaway, and Mark Zuckerberg have all stayed). That said, the atmosphere is only the teeniest bit pretentious, and unfailingly friendly and relaxed.

Service

Personalised service is paramount and nothing appears too much trouble (when I returned, caked in red mud, from a hike in Karura Forest, my clothes were whisked away to be laundered and back within three hours). The stylish Chieftains (otherwise known as the concierge team) wear pink silk suits, embroidered with flowers and birds.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Rooms are sleek and modern with African art displayed throughout ( Parminder Saggu )

All 137 rooms are a little bit rock star, with splashes of rich, indulgent colour: a crimson feature wall here, a burgundy rug there, amid the overriding beige and white. Expect free-standing baths or rain showers in glass-walled bathrooms, leather sofas to sink into, and yet more art.

In the split-level penthouse suite, connected by a mahogany staircase, a three-metre-long glass chandelier swings. The garden terrace rooms are particularly lovely, with balconies looking over a protected wetland at the rear that attracts birdlife from Hadada Ibis to Marabou Stork.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Try out local and organic dishes at Tribe’s restaurant ( Parminder Saggu )

In Jiko, Tribe’s signature restaurant, the menu may span the African continent, but it also pays homage to Kenya’s farmers with plenty of local, organic ingredients. Enjoy forest mushroom soup with baobab powder, followed by barbecued, spicy Suya Nundu Skewers with cassava, green beans and sumac.

If the weather’s warm, opt for a cocktail at Nest (located on the rooftop), then dine al fresco on the plant-filled terrace by the pool.

As the Chef’s Table is one of the hottest seats in town, book well ahead for the multi-course tasting menu from Chef Moha, known for his bold flavours.

Breakfast is buffet style, with extras cooked to order (don’t miss trying the fresh pineapple and mint juice, a Kenyan favourite). The 24-hour “grab and go” service for ready-to-eat meals, snacks and drinks is handy if you’re in a rush.

Picnic hampers for safaris include a choice of healthy wraps and homemade desserts such as chocolate cheese cake.

Facilities

open image in gallery Tribe has an outside swimming pool, as well as a rooftop infinity pool ( Parminder Saggu )

The ground-floor outside swimming pool may look more ornamental than functional, but it’s perfect for a cooling dip as temperatures soar, as is the rooftop infinity pool.

On the menu of the contemporary Kaya Spa, novel treatments include “Kenya Gold” – a scrub with Kenyan coffee – and “Death by Chocolate”, a massage and indulgent chocolate body polish. Fitness fanatics will appreciate the well-stocked gym, open 24/7. Best of all, you can build your own bespoke safari experience (organised by the Chieftains) to include day and night drives.

Accessibility

The hotel has wheelchair-accessible toilets, elevators, and tables in the restaurant. There are ramps and handrails throughout, and several adapted bedrooms.

Pet policy

No pets allowed.

Check-in/check-out

Checkin from 2pm, check-out is at noon.

Family-friendly?

Tribe welcomes children of all ages and offers adjoining rooms.

At a glance

open image in gallery A living room in one of Tribe’s rooms ( Parminder Saggu )

Best thing: Being looked after by a glamorous Chieftain.

Perfect for: Design lovers who don’t want to pay through the nose.

Not right for: Those wanting to be in the thick of restaurants and bars in Nairobi’s city centre.

Instagram from: The Chef’s Table.

Address: Tribe, Village Market, Limuru Rd, Gigiri, Nairobi, Kenya

Phone: +254207200000

Website: tribehotels.com

