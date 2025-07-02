‘Content creator’ needs to be a proper job, YouTube says
Formal recognition would bring much-needed support to billion-pound industry, video company says
“Content creator” should be formally and officially recognised as a job, YouTube has said.
A lack of recognition for those who make videos on YouTube and other sites is holding back the industry, the video company has claimed.
Official recognition from the government as well as more engagement from the broader sector would allow for content creators to have better access to much-needed support, it said.
That would mean including their work in official economic reporting, helping get access to financing and mortgages, and give them proper representation on official bodies. YouTube said that it could also help with more practical problems, such as getting access to spaces to record.
They are the findings of YouTube’s first ever “Creator Consultation”, a nationwide process that worked with creators to understand the difficulties in their industry. The publication is focused on the UK – where YouTube says creators are worth more than £2 billion to the economy – but it is the first of its kind from YouTube anywhere.
Based on feedback from creators, the Google-owned platform is asking for government recognition including appointing a “Minister for Creators”, better industry representation, more skills and training, better access to finance and new rules for filming and infrastructure.
YouTube is already in discussions with the government on those plans. It also says that it is helping with some of them, including launching a “Content Incubator” in collaboration with the National Film & TV School to help teach skills to creators.
“It's been incredible to see the response from thousands of talented UK creators to this first-of-its-kind consultation,” said Alison Lomax, YouTube’s managing director for UK and Ireland.
Drawing on the Consultation´s findings, we are advocating for concrete policies—such as enhanced skills and training initiatives and improved access to finance—that will drive meaningful change for this crucial, often underserved industry. These advancements will ensure the influence, innovation, and talent of the UK creator economy can play a valuable role in the future growth of our overall creative industries and as a powerful export around the world.”
The plans have drawn support from creators including Amelia Dimoldenberg, the host of Chicken Shop Date. “We should support and nourish young, aspiring creators at the start of their journey who want to explore a variety of options and pathways, and in turn help them build teams which will help open the right opportunities to them,” she said.
