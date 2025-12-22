Yahoo and Yahoo mail down as users report outages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yahoo and Yahoo Mail appear to be experiencing problems, with users reporting widespread outages ahead of the holiday season.

Outages on both platforms spiked shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Monday, according to Down Detector, a site that tracks online interruptions around the world.

Yahoo, headquartered in California, serves around one billion global users everyday, according to the company.

“We are currently aware of technical difficulties affecting mail access for some users,” Yahoo said in a statement on Monday. “Our team is actively investigating the cause, and we will provide further updates as they become available. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience.”

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

Yahoo and Yahoo Mail users reported outages on Monday afternoon, according to DownDetector. ( AFP via Getty Images )

A number of social media users telegraphed their frustration at the outages, with one writing “I can’t access any of my mail!”

“I'm one of the thousands,” wrote another. “Not happy!”

It’s the latest in a string of internet issues that have disrupted users over the past few weeks.

On December 5, Cloudflare briefly went down, taking many popular sites offline, including X, Substack and Canva.

Visitors to a series of sites were met with a “500 internet server error” warning, The Independent previously reported.

Two-and-a-half weeks earlier, much of the internet went down after another technical problem hit Cloudflare.

“Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers,” the company said at the time. “Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Other notable outages in 2025 include major disruptions to YouTube in October and Whatsapp in February.