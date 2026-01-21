Yahoo down: Mail and AOL not working in major outage
Yahoo and AOL have gone down, leaving their email clients and other services not working.
Both AOL and Yahoo are owned by the same parent company – Yahoo! Inc – after they were merged in 2016.
They both offer a range of online services, most notably email, search and news offerings.
AOL is still best known for its internet service, and was once the most recognised brand for getting online in the US. But that business declined, and it switched off its dial-up internet service last year.
Yahoo too was once among the most recognised brand on the internet, offering a search engine and a host of related services that rivalled Google. But it too has struggled over recent decades, losing market share both to social media sites and Google.
The two companies have together been through a range of mergers and sales since their peak. Now, they are mostly owned by finance firm Apollo Global Management, as well as partly by Verizon.
