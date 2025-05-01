Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Microsoft is increasing the price of its Xbox consoles in the UK, citing rising global costs and market conditions.

From May 1st, gamers can expect to pay more for both the Xbox Series S and X. The entry-level Series S will see a £50 price jump, bringing the total cost to £300, while the flagship Series X console will increase by £20 to £500.

These increases also affect other storage configurations of both consoles, including the disc-less Series X, which rises to £450, a £20 increase. Even Microsoft's wireless controllers are not immune to the price adjustments.

The company stated that these decisions were made with "careful consideration" in response to "market conditions and the rising cost of development."

This move mirrors a similar price hike announced by Sony for its PlayStation consoles last month, following disruptions to global manufacturing supply chains caused by US tariff policies under then-President Donald Trump.

open image in gallery From May 1, the price of Xbox Series S would rise by £50 to £300, while its top-of-the-line Xbox Series X would go up in price by £20 to £500 ( Alamy/PA )

The company confirmed it was also raising prices in the US, Europe and Australia, with headset prices also rising in the US, and the company confirmed it would also increase the US price for some of its new, first-party games at launch, starting from “this holiday season” to 80 dollars.

Some of the console rises in the US are also steeper than elsewhere, with the Xbox Series X going up by 80 dollars to 380 dollars.

In a statement, a Microsoft spokesperson said: "As of 1st May, we have adjusted recommended retailer pricing for our consoles and controllers worldwide.

"We also expect to adjust the pricing of some of our new, first-party games starting this holiday season to $79.99. Those titles purchased on the Xbox store have the benefit of Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing players to buy once and play on console and PC at no additional cost.

"We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen, and ensuring value for Xbox players."