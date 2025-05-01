How much a new Xbox console will cost now as Microsoft confirms price increase
The gaming giant said the prices of consoles will rise around the world from Wednesday, with some of its gaming prices to rise later this year.
Microsoft is increasing the price of its Xbox consoles in the UK, citing rising global costs and market conditions.
From May 1st, gamers can expect to pay more for both the Xbox Series S and X. The entry-level Series S will see a £50 price jump, bringing the total cost to £300, while the flagship Series X console will increase by £20 to £500.
These increases also affect other storage configurations of both consoles, including the disc-less Series X, which rises to £450, a £20 increase. Even Microsoft's wireless controllers are not immune to the price adjustments.
The company stated that these decisions were made with "careful consideration" in response to "market conditions and the rising cost of development."
This move mirrors a similar price hike announced by Sony for its PlayStation consoles last month, following disruptions to global manufacturing supply chains caused by US tariff policies under then-President Donald Trump.
The company confirmed it was also raising prices in the US, Europe and Australia, with headset prices also rising in the US, and the company confirmed it would also increase the US price for some of its new, first-party games at launch, starting from “this holiday season” to 80 dollars.
Some of the console rises in the US are also steeper than elsewhere, with the Xbox Series X going up by 80 dollars to 380 dollars.
In a statement, a Microsoft spokesperson said: "As of 1st May, we have adjusted recommended retailer pricing for our consoles and controllers worldwide.
"We also expect to adjust the pricing of some of our new, first-party games starting this holiday season to $79.99. Those titles purchased on the Xbox store have the benefit of Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing players to buy once and play on console and PC at no additional cost.
"We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen, and ensuring value for Xbox players."