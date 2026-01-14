Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A coalition of women's groups, tech watchdogs, and progressive activists has called on Google and Apple to remove Elon Musk's social media platform X and its chatbot, Grok, from their app stores.

In open letters published on Wednesday, the groups accused the Musk-owned apps of generating illegal content, specifically sexually charged, degrading, or violent images of women and children, which they argue violates both companies' terms of service.

The push, whose backers include the feminist group UltraViolet, the National Organization for Women, the liberal group MoveOn, and ParentsTogether Action, is aimed at piling pressure on Mr Musk.

"We are really imploring Apple and Google to take this extremely seriously," Jenna Sherman, UltraViolet's campaign director, told Reuters ahead of the letter's release.

"They are enabling a system in which thousands, if not tens of thousands, of people, particularly women and children, are being sexually abused through the help of their own app stores."

Elon Musk is the owner of X and its chatbot, Grok ( AFP via Getty Images )

X did not return a message seeking comment on the letter. Its parent company, xAI, which powers Grok, responded with the words, "Legacy Media Lies." Google and Apple have not returned repeated messages seeking comment about X and Grok.

Scrutiny continues to build after X was flooded with hyper-realistic images of women and minors in skimpy clothing at the turn of the new year.

Malaysia and Indonesia have already banned Grok over the explicit content, while authorities in Europe and the United Kingdom have announced investigations or demanded answers.

Separately, some organizations and leaders are pulling back from X. On Tuesday, the American Federation of Teachers announced it was quitting the social network over indecent images of children produced by Grok.

While X has adjusted the chatbot's behavior so that images Grok generates or edits are not posted to the public timeline, a Reuters test of Grok on Tuesday showed it was still generating bikini-clad versions of people's photographs on demand.

Sherman said while Apple and Google both claim to take child protection seriously, their treatment of X would reveal "what their values actually are in practice."