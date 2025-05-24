Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

X down: Twitter not working as thousands of users report issues

Elon Musk’s social media site also suffered an outage on Thursday

Holly Evans
Saturday 24 May 2025 09:06 EDT
Social media site X, formerly known as Twitter is suffering a mass outage (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is currently suffering with a mass outage as users report issues with the site.

According to Downdetector, thousands of users are struggling to access certain X webpages, as well as having issues with the app and login page.

The site, which tracks user experiences and outages across different websites, showed that the issue began shortly after 1pm.

By 1.45pm, they had received 11,866 reports from people experiencing difficulties with Elon Musk’s platform.

It comes two days after X experienced an outage on Thursday evening which saw people unable to use the app for several hours.

When trying to load new posts, formerly known as tweets, users receive an error message stating: "Something went wrong. Try reloading."

More follows on this breaking news story

