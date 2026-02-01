X down: Twitter app crashes in another major outage
X users have reported problems with the app, website and timeline function
X, formerly Twitter, is experiencing an outage on Sunday afternoon.
Those affected have raised problems using the app and website for the social media platform to tracking website Down Detector, which showed the number of reports spiking at 4.12pm.
One person wrote: “Well app and website isn’t showing posts so it’s down.” They then added: “Wait now, the feed works but not seeing notifications.”
Another wrote: “Comments not loading, says retry alot.”
Last month, X was also hit with a major outage, on 16 January.
This is a breaking story - more to follow
