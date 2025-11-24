X’s new location feature appears to expose Russian MAGA influencers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk’s X has rolled out a new location feature that appears to reveal that dozens of MAGA-branded accounts are based outside of the US.

The ‘About This Account’ tool offers information about where an account is based, with anyone now able to see the country or region of users by tapping on the signup date on their profile.

It also shows how often an account has changed their username, as well as how they downloaded the social media app.

X said the new feature was “an important first step to securing the integrity of the global town square” by improving transparency and allowing users to verify the authenticity of the content they see on the platform.

Users were quick to spot that several right-wing influencer accounts purporting to be from the US are actually shown to be situated in places like Russia, Pakistan and Nigeria.

One prominent account that uses the handle ‘MAGA Nation’, which has nearly 400,000 followers, is apparently located in Eastern Europe. Another account with the username ‘UltraMAGA Trump 2028’ was shown to be based in Nigeria. The account has since been suspended.

“Seeing all of these MAGA accounts get exposed as foreign actors trying to destroy the United States is a complete vindication of Democrats, like myself and many on here, who have been warning about this,” wrote Democratic influencer Harry Sisson.

The new feature was also criticised for inaccuracies, with other users noting that several prominent accounts appear to show incorrect information.

The transparency tool claims that US internet personality Hank Green is based in Japan, while Massachusetts-based software maker Avid Pro Tools is shown to be located in Spain.

Shortly after it launched, X admitted to some accuracy issues and removed the registration country of user profiles due to the data “not being 100 per cent” for old accounts.

“There are a few rough edges that will be resolved by Tuesday,” Nikita Bier, the company’s head of product, wrote in a post.

“If any data is incorrect, it will be updated periodically based on the best available information.”