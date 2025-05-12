Council cannot say when computer system will be fully restored after cyberattack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Council bosses are unable to say when their computer network will be fully restored after a suspected ransomware cyberattack.

West Lothian Council is working with Police Scotland and the Scottish Government on a criminal investigation after its education network was targeted last week.

In an email to parents the local authority said contingency arrangements in schools are expected to continue until the summer break.

The email said: “The education network has been isolated from the rest of the council’s networks, with no evidence that the council’s corporate and public access networks have been affected.

“There has been a significant amount of work undertaken by staff to ensure that disruption to education, including SQA exams, was minimal.

“Work is ongoing with external organisations and agencies continuing to investigate the full impact of the attack and restore systems.

“While good progress is being made, it is not possible to say when the education network will be restored at this time.

“We are also very grateful for the ongoing support we have received from various organisations and agencies during this challenging time, and are continuing to work with partners to reassure them that our corporate network is secure and unaffected by the attack.”