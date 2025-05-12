Jump to content
Council cannot say when computer system will be fully restored after cyberattack

In an email sent to parents the local authority said contingency arrangements in schools are expected to continue until the summer break.

Paul Cargill
Monday 12 May 2025 13:02 EDT
The suspected ransomware cyberattack was first reported last week (PA)
The suspected ransomware cyberattack was first reported last week (PA) (PA Wire)

Council bosses are unable to say when their computer network will be fully restored after a suspected ransomware cyberattack.

West Lothian Council is working with Police Scotland and the Scottish Government on a criminal investigation after its education network was targeted last week.

In an email to parents the local authority said contingency arrangements in schools are expected to continue until the summer break.

The email said: “The education network has been isolated from the rest of the council’s networks, with no evidence that the council’s corporate and public access networks have been affected.

“There has been a significant amount of work undertaken by staff to ensure that disruption to education, including SQA exams, was minimal.

Work is ongoing with external organisations and agencies continuing to investigate the full impact of the attack and restore systems.

“While good progress is being made, it is not possible to say when the education network will be restored at this time.

“We are also very grateful for the ongoing support we have received from various organisations and agencies during this challenging time, and are continuing to work with partners to reassure them that our corporate network is secure and unaffected by the attack.”

