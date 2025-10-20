Wikipedia says AI is causing visitor numbers to plummet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wikipedia has suffered a significant drop in human visitors to its website as a result of people turning to artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and Google’s AI Overviews for information.

The Wikimedia Foundation, the nonprofit that hosts Wikipedia, said traffic was down 8 per cent year-on-year as a result of search engines using generative AI to provide answers directly “rather than linking to sites like ours”.

The decline in human visitors to Wikipedia was only spotted after the Wikimedia Foundation updated the website’s bot detection systems.

“After making this revision, we are seeing declines in human pageviews on Wikipedia over the past few months, amounting to a decrease of roughly 8 per cent as compared to the same months in 2024,” Marshall Miller wrote in a blog post.

“We believe that these declines reflect the impact of generative AI and social media on how people seek information, especially with search engines providing answers directly to searchers, often based on Wikipedia content.”

Wikipedia is not the only site to experience reduced traffic as a result of generative AI, with many publishers complaining that tech firms are trawling through their content to provide answers without sending visitor to their sites.

In a statement to the Competition and Markets Authority in July, DMG Media, owner of MailOnline and Metro, said AI Overviews had seen click-through-rates drop by 89 per cent.

Rolling Stone’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation, filed a lawsuit against Google last month related to AI-generated summaries of its articles.

Google responded to such criticism in a blog post in August, claiming that it was committed to prioritising publishers in its AI search tools.

“Our data shows people are happier with the experience and are searching more than ever as they discover what Search can do,” wrote Liz Reid, head of Google Search.

“An AI response might provide the lay of the land, but people click to dive deeper and learn more, and when they do, these clicks are more valuable. While overall traffic to sites is relatively stable, the web is vast, and user trends are shifting traffic to different sites, resulting in decreased traffic to some sites and increased traffic to others.

“We continue to send billions of clicks to websites every day and believe that Search’s value exchange with the web remains strong.”