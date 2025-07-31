BT, EE and Plusnet announce new price rises

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BT and EE have raised mid-contract price rises for customers taking out a new deal from Thursday.

New BT and EE customers who sign up for broadband from July 31 will see their monthly price rise by £4 mid-way through their contract.

This will come into effect on March 31 next year, then again on the same date in 2027.

The previous mid-contract price rise was £3 a month.

Meanwhile, Plusnet customers will also be subject to a mid-contract price rise of £4 a month from August 5.

EE, BT and Plusnet mobile customers will also be hit with higher mid-contract price rises.

Those who are a Sim-only or Flex Pay customer will see their contract price rise by £2.50 a month from April, while bundled handset and airtime plan customers will face a £4 rise.

A BT consumer spokesman said: “We are very supportive of Ofcom’s requirement to show upfront pounds and pence charges.

EE was the first provider to introduce this pricing model, offering EE customers a predictable long-term view of their contract terms. Our pricing approach is designed to be clear for our customers.

“We continue to invest in our business, building on 11 years as the best network to better serve our customers with a reliable and quality connection as we roll out the fastest speed technology to 30 million homes by the end of the decade.

We’re focused on providing value and customer satisfaction, making new technologies available to our customers such as 5G standalone and WiFi 7.”

Ernest Doku, telecoms spokesman at Uswitch.com, said: “In another pounding for consumers’ wallets, BT, EE and Plusnet will hike mid-contract price rises to £4 per month for broadband and EE £2.50 per month for some mobile customers.

“This adds an extra £1 to mid-contract price rises for new and recontracting customers signing up from 31 July 2025 for EE and BT and 5 August 2025 for Plusnet.

“BT’s price updates have often set a precedent for other providers to follow suit. If this trend continues, the telecoms industry runs the risk of creating its own, accelerated rate of inflation.”

Mr Doku added: “Based on our research, where the average BT customer pays £31.50, EE customer £29.20 and Plusnet customer £25.80 for home broadband, this represents a staggering rise of between 12.6% and 15.5% – significantly higher than current inflation of 3.6%.

“From 31 July, EE Sim-only and Flex Pay airtime mobile customers signing up for new deals will see a £2.50 monthly increase applied in March 2025. For those taking out EE’s cheapest £18 per month Sim-only plan, this is the equivalent of a notable 13.8% hike.

“This change only applies to customers taking out new contracts, so if you are currently a BT, Plusnet or EE customer and your plan is up for renewal before March 2026 you should shop around for other options.

Many regional broadband providers such as YouFibre and Trooli and mobile providers including Lebara and Smarty don’t raise prices mid-contract.”

Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha said: “It’s shocking that BT is choosing to increase its mid-contract price rises above the rate of inflation for any new customers who sign up for broadband packages from BT, EE or Plusnet from 31st July.

“Any out-of-contract BT, EE and Plusnet customers who aren’t happy with these hikes should vote with their feet and switch to a cheaper deal.

“We’d always recommend carefully weighing up the total costs of any new contract to ensure it offers value for money and you’re aware of any possible increases.”