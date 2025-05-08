Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whoop has launched two new versions of its fitness tracker – and three versions of the subscription that users must pay for it to work.

The company launched a new Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG as part of what it said was its biggest ever launch. It also comes with a redesigned look for the app with the promise that it will help make people live longer and age less quickly.

:: Read our review of the new Whoop here.

The new version of the Whoop looks largely similar to the existing version, Whoop 4, though it is now 7 per cent smaller. The main changes are on the inside and to the software: its battery now lasts up to two weeks, it can scan the heart's rhythm with an ECG, and can read blood pressure.

It also comes with software upgrades including a new way to understand the sleep score, more detailed fitness tracking and the option to receive help from medical professionals from within the app.

Unlike most fitness wearables, the Whoop does not include any kind of display. Instead, it is a simple piece of plastic that slots into a band that sits on the wrist, sending the information it collects to its app so that it can be viewed on an accompanying phone.

The first version of its fitness tracker was launched in 2015, and the most recent Whoop 4.0 was released in 2021. Since launch, the company has sponsored a number of athletes – including Cristiano Ronaldo – which has helped bring the tracking band to popular attention.

Users must pay a subscription fee each month for access to the Whoop app to actually make the hardware useful. Whoop announced a change in those subscription plans, as well as different versions of the Whoop band for the first time.

The company will now offer a regular Whoop 5.0 and an "MG" version, which stands for medical grade. The primary difference between the two is that the latter has the option to conduct an ECG, to analyse the rhythm of the heart.

There is also now three versions of the subscription plan. It starts at "Whoop One", which is available at a reduced price of £169 but with limited features – and runs to "Whoop Life", which offers the full features for £349 per year.