Mystery surrounds a content creator’s livestream appearing on White House website
‘There’s no way this is real, right?’ Matt Farley posted online after the inexplicable incident
A YouTube content creator's investment livestream mysteriously appeared on a key White House website, whitehouse.gov/live, for at least eight minutes late on Thursday.
The unexpected broadcast, usually reserved for presidential addresses, has raised questions about a potential hack or an accidental link by government staff.
The White House has not yet commented.
The video featured segments of a two-hour livestream from Matt Farley, known as @RealMattMoney, as he answered financial questions. Reacting on his X page, Farley shared a news link and expressed disbelief, "There’s no way this is real, right? I was just trying to stream with my buddies."
This peculiar incident follows a series of digital security challenges for Donald Trump's administration and campaign.
In May, officials investigated after prominent figures received texts and calls impersonating Susie Wiles, Donald Trump's chief of staff.
Last year, Donald Trump’s campaign was targeted by an Iranian hack, leading to the theft and distribution of sensitive documents, including a dossier on Vice President JD Vance, compiled before his selection as a running mate.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks