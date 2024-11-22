Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A new WhatsApp update will save people from listening to long voice notes.

Instead, the app will now automatically transcribe those recordings, giving people a text version of what the other person has said.

The feature is intended to let people “keep up with conversations if you’re in a loud environment, or receive a long voice message”, WhatsApp said in its announcement.

WhatsApp introduced voice notes more than a decade ago. But they continue to be controversial, proving useful to many users but leading others to complain about being forced to listen to long and sometimes rambling messages from their friends.

In its announcement, WhatsApp said that voice notes were “personal” and that there is “something special about hearing your loved one’s voice even when you’re far away”. But it recognised that there can be problems with listening to them, particularly when on the move or in difficult environments.

The transcriptions are generated on the device so that nobody – including WhatsApp – can read them. As such, they are subject to the same security features as traditional messages, which are end-to-end encrypted so that they can only be seen by the sender and recipient.

Transcriptions can be turned on or off by going into the settings screen, choosing “chats” and then “voice message transcripts”. That same page will allow users to choose their transcript language.

Messages themselves can then be transcribed by long pressing on a voice note and clicking the “transcribe” option.

WhatsApp suggested that those features are likely to change over time, writing in its announcement that it is “excited to build on this experience and make it even better and more seamless”.

In Apple’s iMessage, for instance, those transcriptions are automatically generated, so that they will appear alongside long voice notes. That was introduced last year with iOS 17.

WhatsApp’s transcriptions will roll out “globally over the coming weeks with a few select languages to start though we plan to add more over the coming months”, it said.