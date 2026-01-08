WhatsApp finally releases update to make group chats less confusing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WhatsApp is rolling out three new updates in an effort to simplify the world’s most popular messaging app.

The upgrades will apply to group chats, with the biggest change being that of Member Tags. This will allow users to add a tag to their name within individual groups in order to give more context about who they are.

It could apply to WhatsApp groups where people share the same first name, or within groups where members are not yet familiar with other participants.

The upgrade follows a broader shift by WhatsApp in recent years that has seen the Meta-owned app evolve from a messaging app used among friends and family, to a platform that now supports larger communities brought together by a shared interest, like fantasy football or a parents group.

“We all wear different hats and sometimes you want to give that more context in a group chat,” WhatsApp noted in a blog post.

“Now you can give yourself a tag that tells the group what your role is, and can be customized for each group you’re in. So you can be ‘Anna's Dad’ in one group, and ‘Goalkeeper’ in another.”

The other two new features being introduced to WhatsApp are text stickers and event reminders.

This will allow users to turn any word into a sticker by typing the text into Sticker Search, while event reminders let members set custom reminders ahead of a party or group call.

WhatsApp did not give a timeline for the launch of the new updates, though they typically introduce them gradually depending on people’s operating system and location.

The latest updates come as the company faces increased scrutiny about its security practices.

In late November, security researchers uncovered a critical vulnerability within WhatsApp that exposed the phone numbers of more than 3 billion users worldwide.