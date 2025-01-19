What is Rednote? Previously unknown Chinese app gains popularity after TikTok ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Chinese short-form video app called Xiaohongshu is now the top free app in the Apple App Store, as social media users look to get out ahead of a potential US TikTok ban set to take effect on Sunday.

The app, known as RedNote in English, functions like a cross between Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest, and boasts over 300 million monthly active users, considerably below the user base of TikTok.

Launched in 2013, RedNote is one of the most popular apps in China.

It is valued at over $3 billion and has raised nearly $1 billion in venture funding, according to TechCrunch.

In April, the U.S. Congress passed a bipartisan bill to ban TikTok unless it finds a new owner.

Federal officials have argued the site is “a national-security threat of immense depth and scale” because of alleged links with China and concerns about U.S. users’ data being shared unlawfully with the Communist government.

TikTok stopped working in the United States late on Saturday and disappeared from Apple and Google app stores ahead of a law that takes effect on Sunday requiring the shutdown of the platform used by 170 million Americans.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he would “most likely” give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from the ban after he takes office on Monday, a promise TikTok cited in a notice posted to users on the app.

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned,” the message notified users trying to use the app late on Saturday night.

“The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate,” Trump told NBC. “If I decide to do that, I’ll probably announce it on Monday.”

Trump tried to ban TikTok in 2020.

President Joe Biden’s White House reiterated on Saturday that it was up to the incoming administration to take action.

“We see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump administration takes office on Monday,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Users have taken to RedNote as the future of TikTok hangs in the balance.

“This is my new home now,” wrote a user in a RedNote post, tagged with the words “tiktokrefugee” and “sad”.

Creators have also taken to using another popular app, Lemon8, with similar features, which is owned by ByteDance.