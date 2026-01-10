Lyft and Uber drivers protest over rise of self-driving robotaxis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lyft and Uber drivers staged a protest in San Francisco on Friday, demanding stricter regulation of Waymo's self-driving taxis. The demonstration, held outside the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) offices, called for greater oversight of autonomous vehicles following recent incidents involving pets being killed and traffic disruptions.

Around two dozen drivers and their supporters held signs advocating for safer streets and increased accountability, coinciding with a CPUC meeting to discuss further autonomous vehicle regulations.

During the protest, a continuous stream of Waymo vehicles passed by, underscoring the growing prevalence of the white cars across San Francisco.

“I personally am not against technology; what I am against is unfair treatment," said Joseph Augusto, who drives for both Uber and Lyft. "We have these people, these companies, these autonomous vehicle companies who are driving around the city, and they don’t seem to be held to the same standards as us drivers.”

The California Public Utilities Commission, which regulates Uber and Lyft, is refining and expanding policies around autonomous robotaxis as the industry grows. The California Gig Workers Union says the vehicles should be removed from streets until safety concerns are addressed.

The state agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Waymo, which is owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

open image in gallery California Waymo Protest ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Hobbled Waymos blocked San Francisco streets during a mass power outage days before Christmas, forcing the company to pause service and raising questions about the cars’ ability to adapt to real-world driving conditions.

In September, a Waymo pulled an illegal U-turn in front of a sign telling drivers not to do that, but San Bruno police could not issue a ticket because there was no human driver. In October, a Waymo crushed a popular neighborhood cat named Kit Kat.

Augusto, the driver, said he saw Waymos stalled at intersections as people darted around them on Dec. 20 when the lights went out across San Francisco.

“There were a lot of Waymos around. Just randomly all over the city and there’s no plan,” he said.