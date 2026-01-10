Lyft and Uber drivers protest over rise of self-driving robotaxis
Waymo is owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet
Lyft and Uber drivers staged a protest in San Francisco on Friday, demanding stricter regulation of Waymo's self-driving taxis. The demonstration, held outside the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) offices, called for greater oversight of autonomous vehicles following recent incidents involving pets being killed and traffic disruptions.
Around two dozen drivers and their supporters held signs advocating for safer streets and increased accountability, coinciding with a CPUC meeting to discuss further autonomous vehicle regulations.
During the protest, a continuous stream of Waymo vehicles passed by, underscoring the growing prevalence of the white cars across San Francisco.
“I personally am not against technology; what I am against is unfair treatment," said Joseph Augusto, who drives for both Uber and Lyft. "We have these people, these companies, these autonomous vehicle companies who are driving around the city, and they don’t seem to be held to the same standards as us drivers.”
The California Public Utilities Commission, which regulates Uber and Lyft, is refining and expanding policies around autonomous robotaxis as the industry grows. The California Gig Workers Union says the vehicles should be removed from streets until safety concerns are addressed.
The state agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Waymo, which is owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet.
Hobbled Waymos blocked San Francisco streets during a mass power outage days before Christmas, forcing the company to pause service and raising questions about the cars’ ability to adapt to real-world driving conditions.
In September, a Waymo pulled an illegal U-turn in front of a sign telling drivers not to do that, but San Bruno police could not issue a ticket because there was no human driver. In October, a Waymo crushed a popular neighborhood cat named Kit Kat.
Augusto, the driver, said he saw Waymos stalled at intersections as people darted around them on Dec. 20 when the lights went out across San Francisco.
“There were a lot of Waymos around. Just randomly all over the city and there’s no plan,” he said.
