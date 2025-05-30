Snap, scroll and stream with VOXI Mobile for just £10 a month

Staying connected is non-negotiable in today’s world, especially when your downtime revolves around trending TikToks and finely tuned playlists. Whether it’s a midday scroll through viral videos or soundtracking your commute with the week’s most-played tracks, apps like these have become more than entertainment – they’re daily rituals.

VOXI's £10-a-month plan taps into this habit, offering 60GB of data plus unlimited access to a host of social platforms. That includes Instagram for your Reels fix and WhatsApp to keep the group chats buzzing, even if you're low on data. It’s the kind of freedom that lets you stay in the loop and keep the belly laughs coming (can’t miss out on your daily @recess_therapy) without constantly checking your 4G allowance.

There’s no contract to tie you down and no credit check to trip you up – just a simple, flexible mobile agreement that moves at your pace. Whether you’re posting, playing or passively watching until 2am, this plan is designed for digital natives who want more freedom and less faff. Ready to see how it stacks up? Let's get into it.

App-solutely everything you’ll need

( VOXI )

The key draw of a provider like VOXI? Unlimited data usage across selected social media apps, meaning your 60GB goes much, much further. This includes Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, Pinterest and X, so you can post and browse your mates’ piccies without the data drain. Whether you’re firing off memes, scheduling a girls getaway or voice-noting on the move, these daily routines won’t chip away at your allowance. Just bear in mind: 3rd party adverts, apps or websites are excluded, tapping out to some sites (like YouTube and TikTok) will still use your data, so not everything is limitless. If you’re the kind of person who can’t go five minutes without a playlist or a binge-worthy series, it’s worth checking out VOXI’s higher-tier plans – unlimited music kicks in from £12, and unlimited video from £15. But if your phone time is mostly social feeds and direct messaging, VOXI’s got your back – no rationing required. Just saying.

Tap out anytime

When life’s unpredictable, your phone plan shouldn’t add to the chaos. VOXI’s £10 offering is refreshingly commitment-free, running on a rolling monthly basis that you can pause, tweak or cancel when you like. There’s no long-term lock-in, making it a smart choice for students in-between homes, freelancers with changing workloads, or anyone who values ​​flexibility over faff. There’s no paperwork marathons or hoops to jump through, so signing up is easy. Plus, with 60GB of data, unlimited access to key social apps and reliable coverage thanks to Vodafone’s trusted network, it still packs good value. It's built to fit around modern life: adaptable, accessible and as laid-back as you need. Your schedule might change, your phone habits might shift, but your mobile plan can stay easy.

Call us impressed – these phone deals ring true

( VOXI )

Need a handset to go with that data-rich plan? VOXI's serving up some seriously scroll-worthy Samsung savings. Whether you're snapping sunsets on the Galaxy A56 (was £536.40, now £403.20, Voxi.co.uk) or streaming on the speedy Galaxy S24 (was £903.60, now £720 Voxi.co.uk), these limited-time offers are worth a double take. Even the powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra is £1,108.80, was £ 1,400.40 (Voxi.co.uk). And, if you just need the essentials? The Galaxy A16 could be yours for £200 (Voxi.co.uk); perfect for anyone who’s ever dropped their phone down a drain or just fancied an upgrade without the sting. Keen on something else? The Pixel 9 Pro is now £759.60, was £1,090.80 (Voxi.co.uk) and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is now £691.20, was £1,198.80 (Voxi.co.uk), or you can snap up a great deal on the Honor 400 Pro (was £723.60, now £522 Voxi.co.uk) and the Motorola 60 Pro (was £606, now £403.20 Voxi.co.uk).

Ready to dial in to VOXI’s £10 deal?

Ever had one of those notifications that "your monthly bill is ready," only to find the amount has doubled for no good reason? With VOXI, that’s one worry you can forget. Wave buh-bye to booby traps and hello to a host of hassle-free perks. That’s right, as if it wasn’t enticing enough, VOXI is all about adding extra value to your plan, with unexpected bonuses with VOXI Drop that makes every month feel like a treat. And the benefits don’t stop there – bring your friends along and both of you get rewarded. Seriously, VOXI’s refer-a-friend scheme means you can earn Amazon vouchers just for spreading the word. You can expect all this and more, so strike while the iron’s hot and…

Explore all VOXI Mobile’s SIM only deals on Voxi.co.uk

*VOXI plans: 30-day rolling plans. Incl. unlimited calls, texts, picture messages & allowance of general-purpose data. UK only. Unlimited Social Media: unlimited data to stream on selected social apps and websites. Unlimited Social Media included in all plans. Subscription fees apply where applicable. Some use of apps may not be zero-rated & will use general data. This may include 3rd party adverts, apps or websites accessed through the social apps. General-purpose data required. Unlimited social excludes making/receiving voice/video calls. Must have most up to date versions of apps otherwise usage may be deducted from data allowance. Roaming: Must purchase European Roaming Pass to roam. When roaming, use of apps included in Unlimited Social will be deducted from plan’s data allowance & subject to 20GB fair usage limit per 30-day plan. Terms: voxi.co.uk/terms