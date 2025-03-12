Vodafone customers report internet problems in CityFibre outage
More than 800 customers reported issues with the provider since just before 8am on Wednesday, according to service status website Down Detector.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Vodafone has apologised to customers after broadband users reported problems with their service, with a significant number suffering a “total blackout”.
More than 800 customers reported issues with the provider since just before 8am on Wednesday, according to service status website Down Detector.
Of those customers who reported problems on Down Detector, 14% said they had experienced a “total blackout”.
Vodafone said: “We’re sorry to customers for the inconvenience,” adding that partner CityFibre experienced an outage which affected some customers.
A spokesman said: “We can confirm the issue was resolved quickly with all customers back up and running by 9.30am.”
Vodafone’s broadband partner CityFibre had been experiencing service outages since around 2.40am.
A CityFibre spokesman said: “A configuration issue was causing intermittent problems on our network this morning.
“The issue was quickly identified and resolved, with everyone back up and running by 9.30am. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Several customers took to X to discuss their situation.
One wrote: “Hi @VodafoneUK is your Vodafone not working? Even the 4G back up hasn’t kicked in?”
Another added: “@VodafoneUK @cityfibre any idea when your issues will be fixed (in Reading)? I take it something major has failed?”