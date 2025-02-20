Vodafone working on drones to restore mobile signal if masts go down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drones equipped with special light beams could be used to reconnect mobile phone masts when the underground cable linking them is cut or damaged.

Mobile operator Vodafone has carried out a trial in Spain of concept technology from Google parent firm Alphabet’s X labs which uses light beams to carry connectivity, using it to create a temporary connection between two points over three kilometres apart.

The firm said it demonstrated how a temporary mobile connection could be recreated in the event that the underground cables linking phone masts are cut or damaged – whether it be accidentally through building work or as a result of a natural disaster, or through vandalism.

In its test in Seville, two industry-grade drones were equipped with light beam terminals from a Google X project known as Taara, with one drone tethered to a phone mast and the other to a Vodafone data transport hub.

The operator said it was able to establish a two-way connection for a short period, and could offer a solution in the future to help with connectivity issues during emergencies or disaster recovery, as well as aiding with future infrastructure challenges.

Vodafone said it was currently dealing with between 75 and 100 cable breaks each year.

The mobile operator will be showcasing the technology during the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona at the beginning of next month.

The firm is also set to show off what it calls a weather sensing network that uses data gathered by the operator as it adjusts its mobile signal across Europe to compensate for heavy rainfall – which can weaken signal strength.

It said it was now working with the European Space Agency and the UK Government to gather accurate rainfall measurements and turn all the data into a weather map for areas that are out of reach of existing weather observation posts.