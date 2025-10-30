First UK mobile network to use Musk’s Starlink for rural coverage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgin Media O2 has unveiled a "landmark" partnership with Starlink Direct to Cell, designed to significantly enhance rural mobile network coverage.

This pioneering agreement is the first to leverage Starlink's position as the world's largest satellite-to-mobile constellation.

A new service, O2 Satellite, will initially offer messaging and data services, with further applications planned for various handsets. Powered by Starlink's satellite connectivity, O2 Satellite aims to enable customers to use their devices in previously underserved rural areas.

Lutz Schuler, chief executive of Virgin Media O2, said: "This UK-first partnership is another example of Virgin Media O2 innovating to provide a better experience and peace of mind for our customers on top of the £700 million we are already investing in our mobile network this year.

The partnership is designed to significantly enhance rural mobile network coverage. ( Getty Images )

"Starlink is a clear leader in this space, operating the world's most advanced satellite constellation, which makes it the right partner to complement our existing coverage and support Virgin Media O2's ambition to deliver reliable mobile connectivity across the UK."

Telecoms minister Liz Lloyd said: "This partnership demonstrates exactly how private sector innovation can deliver real benefits for people across the UK, supporting our mission to drive growth and ensure no community is left behind.

"Whether you're running a farm in Cumbria or hiking in the Cairngorms, you'll soon have the peace of mind that comes with reliable coverage."

It follows reports that Elon Musk now controls two thirds of satellites in space after launching his 10,000th Starlink.

As of 20 October, 8,562 of the 12,955 active satellites in low-Earth orbit – just over 66 per cent – are part of SpaceX’s Starlink constellation. A further 1,500 Starlink satellites are either inactive or are no longer in orbit.

SpaceX’s dominance has prompted concerns about the amount of power the world’s richest person wields through his control of the Starlink network. In 2023, Mr Musk claimed that he had “more real-time global economic data in one head than anyone ever” through his control of Tesla, SpaceX and X.

SpaceX’s closest rival when it comes to constellation size is currently OneWeb, which has 651 satellites in operation, however several Chinese endeavours are aiming to have more than 10,000 satellites orbiting Earth by the 2030s.