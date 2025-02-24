Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Virgin Media’s internet service appears to have stopped working properly in a major outage.

The company said it was aware of issues and working to fix them.

Some users reported they were unable to get online at all. Others said that it seemed to relate specifically to Microsoft services: that they were unable to get onto work-focused tools such as Microsoft Teams or 365, for instance, or play Xbox online.

Users have been reported some problems over the last day or so. But there was a huge surge in reports on Monday morning, according to tracking website Down Detector.

The issues appeared to be present right across the UK, according to the same website.

The company said that it was aware that some of its users were having trouble getting online, and that it was working to fix it.

“We’re aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with their services,” a Virgin Media spokesperson said. “We apologise for any inconvenience and are working to fix this as a priority.”

On Twitter, it asked affected customers to consult its status page for further updates.