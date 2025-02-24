Virgin Media O2 outage leaves customers unable to get online
The company has confirmed it is working to fix the issue.
Virgin Media O2 customers have been unable to get online after a service outage left many without internet access.
The telecoms giant has confirmed some customers have been affected by an unnamed issue, and said it was working to fix it.
Reports of issues with the firm’s internet service began at around 11am on Monday morning, with the majority saying they had had problems with their broadband internet.
According to service status website Downdetector, more than 9,000 reports had been made flagging issues with the service, with many people also taking to social media to complain about problems with their broadband.
In a statement, the company apologised to customers and said it was working on a fix for the problem, but has not confirmed what caused it.
“We’re aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with their services,” a Virgin Media O2 spokesperson said.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and are working to fix this as a priority.”