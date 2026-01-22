The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
App for boycotting US products tops Danish charts after Trump’s Greenland threats
NonUSA app ‘helps you identify and avoid American products in everyday life’
An app for boycotting American products has risen to the top of the App Store in Denmark following US President Donald Trump’s threats to take control of Greenland.
The NonUSA app allows users to scan a product’s barcode in order to pull up information about where it was made.
The app’s description says it “helps you identify and avoid American products in everyday life” by providing detailed information about a product’s origin.
“With our intuitive scanning feature, you can easily check whether a product is American-owned and find Danish alternatives,” the App Store description states.
The NonUSA app is currently only available on Apple’s app store, which requires American software and hardware to use.
An Android version is expected to be available on the Play Store by Friday, according to the app’s developers.
It is not the only boycott-related app to see a surge in downloads in Denmark in recent days, with Made O’Meter also entering the top 10, according to data from Appfigures.
The two apps have also proved popular in other Nordic countries, including Norway, Sweden and Iceland.
Their popularity forms part of a broader backlash against Trump and his administration, who claim that the US needs to acquire Greenland from Denmark for national security reasons.
The semi-autonomous Danish territory already hosts a US military base, though Trump claims that it needs full control to protect against an apparent threat from China and Russia.
Last week, the US president threatened new 10 per cent trade tariffs on countries that do not support his plans, which include the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland.
Trump announced on Wednesday that there was a “framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland” after talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
No details of the deal were provided, though Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday that any talks must respect its territorial integrity.
“We can negotiate all political aspects – security, investment, the economy – but we cannot negotiate our sovereignty,” he said.
