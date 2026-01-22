App for boycotting US products tops Danish charts after Trump’s Greenland threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An app for boycotting American products has risen to the top of the App Store in Denmark following US President Donald Trump’s threats to take control of Greenland.

The NonUSA app allows users to scan a product’s barcode in order to pull up information about where it was made.

The app’s description says it “helps you identify and avoid American products in everyday life” by providing detailed information about a product’s origin.

“With our intuitive scanning feature, you can easily check whether a product is American-owned and find Danish alternatives,” the App Store description states.

The NonUSA app is currently only available on Apple’s app store, which requires American software and hardware to use.

An Android version is expected to be available on the Play Store by Friday, according to the app’s developers.

It is not the only boycott-related app to see a surge in downloads in Denmark in recent days, with Made O’Meter also entering the top 10, according to data from Appfigures.

The two apps have also proved popular in other Nordic countries, including Norway, Sweden and Iceland.

Their popularity forms part of a broader backlash against Trump and his administration, who claim that the US needs to acquire Greenland from Denmark for national security reasons.

The semi-autonomous Danish territory already hosts a US military base, though Trump claims that it needs full control to protect against an apparent threat from China and Russia.

Last week, the US president threatened new 10 per cent trade tariffs on countries that do not support his plans, which include the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland.

Trump announced on Wednesday that there was a “framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland” after talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

No details of the deal were provided, though Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday that any talks must respect its territorial integrity.

“We can negotiate all political aspects – security, investment, the economy – but we cannot negotiate our sovereignty,” he said.