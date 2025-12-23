US bans world’s biggest drone maker over national security concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US has banned the import and sale of all new drones built by China’s DJI due to national security concerns.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) added DJI, Autel, and other foreign-made drones and components to its “Covered List”, blocking any new products from being released.

DJI is the world’s biggest drone maker, holding an 80 per cent market share in the US for its consumer drones.

The ban marks a significant escalation in Washington's efforts to curb Chinese drones, following the Commerce Department's September announcement of plans to restrict such imports.

The FCC designation does not prohibit the import, sale or use of any existing device models the telecom regulator previously authorised, and does not impact any previously purchased drones, the FCC said. It added that consumers can continue to use any drones they previously purchased legally.

DJI said it was disappointed by the FCC decision to add foreign-made drones to the Covered List.

"While DJI was not singled out, no information has been released regarding what information was used by the Executive Branch in reaching its determination," the company said following the ruling.

Earlier this month, DJI said that drone programs operated by law enforcement and emergency response agencies in the US “will be at immediate risk if they no longer have access to the most cost effective and efficient drone technology available."

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said on Tuesday that China opposed the US setting up "discriminatory" lists, calling it an "overly broad interpretation of the concept of national security."

He urged Washington to "correct its wrong practices" and provide a fair environment for Chinese companies.

The FCC said it received the results of a White House-convened, executive-branch interagency review of the risks of foreign drones on Sunday, which found that imported drones and components pose security risks "given the threats from unauthorised surveillance, sensitive data exfiltration, supply chain vulnerabilities, and other potential threats to the homeland."

The review said the Pentagon could make future determinations that specific drones or classes of drone do not pose risks and remove them from the restrictions.

In June, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that aims to reduce US reliance on Chinese drone companies.

Sebastian Gorka, senior director of counterterrorism at the National Security Council, said the FCC ruling was an “America First action” from the president.

“Drones are a large part of America’s future security,” he wrote in a post to X. “They must be made in the USA.”

Additional reporting from agencies.