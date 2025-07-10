Upgrade your everyday with these smart gadgets and tech tools

Whether you’re planning a summer getaway or just want to keep one step ahead of the curve, now’s the perfect time to invest in brand new tech that works harder for you, all the while keeping you connected.

Choose smarter home security with solar-powered tech

( Baseus S1 )

In the market for a security camera?

Whether you go for the feature-rich Baseus S1 or the compact S1 Lite , this smart camera duo adds peace of mind. Both models offer crystal-clear 2K video, colour night vision and AI-powered motion alerts, with no ongoing subscription or battery hassle.

The S1’s rotating solar panel tracks sunlight throughout the day, while the S1 Lite delivers as much as 150 days of battery life from just two hours and 25 minutes of sun. Packing IP67 waterproofing, two-way audio and intuitive app controls, they’re ideal for garden offices, side alleys or your front gate.

For a limited time, get 25% off the S1 at £59.99 (down from £99.99) and £30 off the Lite at£49.99 (down from £79.99). Shop now at amazon.co.uk . Offers valid until 14 July 2025.

Shop now

Secure what matters in ultra-HD with a versatile smart camera

( Reolink )

Looking to upgrade your home security this Prime Day? Reolink’s Argus 4 Pro is a standout choice.

Now £129.99 (down from £179.99), this wire-free 4K camera captures ultra-wide footage in crisp 8MP, thanks to dual-lens image stitching and a 180-degree field of view.

Unlike traditional night-vision systems, Reolink’s ColorX tech delivers full-colour video in the dark without harsh floodlights. It also features intelligent motion detection, app control and a solar panel for zero cable installation.

Great for everything from driveways to back gardens, it’s a smart, unobtrusive deterrent that (crucially) won’t miss a thing. Offer valid 8 to 11 July.

Find out more

Clear out your old camera kit bag the smart way

( MPB )

Got camera gear you no longer use?

Instead of letting it gather dust, trade it in for cash with a service that does all the heavy lifting on your behalf. MPB is the UK’s leading platform for buying and selling used camera equipment, with over 40,000 ‘excellent’ Trustpilot reviews to its name.

You’ll get an instant quote via its real-time pricing engine, with fully insured collection and prompt bank transfers once your items are checked. It’s safer and faster than selling privately, with no hidden fees and no guesswork. Everything is processed by experts in the UK, and the brand’s commitment to sustainability means zero waste to landfill.

Start today

Capture every journey with crystal-clear confidence

( Sony STARVIS 2 )

Perhaps you’re navigating the school run, heading off on a summer road trip or clocking up miles as a rideshare driver.

Whatever the case, a reliable dash cam can be a game-changer. Vantrue’s range of advanced dash cams combine 4K resolution with triple-channel coverage and the latest Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor for superb image clarity — even in the dead night.

The built-in HDR and PlatePix technology helps capture crucial details like number plates in all conditions, giving drivers peace of mind in traffic or when parked.

And with up to 33% off this Prime Day (8 to 11 July), it’s the perfect time to upgrade your in-car security.

Shop the offer now

Power your next adventure with this smart portable energy station

( Jackery )

Heading into the wilds? Prepping for power cuts at home?

The Jackery Explorer 2000 v2Portable Power Station delivers reliable, high-performance power wherever you are. With 2042Wh capacity and 2200W output, it handles everything from drones and laptops to mini fridges and tools.

Lightweight yet robust, it uses the same structural innovation as Tesla’s battery packs to pack more power into a compact frame. Fast charging gets you to 80% in under an hour, while 62 intelligent safety features protect your gear and maximise battery life.

Add solar panels and it becomes a fully off-grid solution. Ideal for campers, fieldworkers or just anyone craving freedom from the wall socket.

Explore more

Elevate your video game with the power of AI

( OBSBOT )

Whether you’re a creative, remote worker, online tutor, videographer or Twitch streamer, OBSBOT’s intelligent camera gear is here to level up your visuals.

These AI-powered webcams and production tools track your movement automatically, respond to gestures and deliver crisp 4K clarity — with no crew required. From compact desk-friendly models to professional PTZ streaming cameras, OBSBOT’s creator-ready range helps you shoot smarter, not harder.

Seamless integration with OBSBOT Talent, the brand’s intuitive control hub, makes it easy to adjust angles, exposure and more in real time, while sleek design and plug-and-play simplicity keep things polished.

This Prime Day, tech-lovers can enjoy savings of up to 38% or £75 across the bestselling range.

Beef up your creativity today

Upgrade your workspace with ergonomic design

( Secretlab )

Whether you’re working, gaming or maybe doing a bit of both, your setup should support how you move.

Designed with input from leading ergonomics experts, the Secretlab Titan Evo chair adapts as you adjust posture throughout the day. Its sculpted form follows the natural contours of your body while allowing for easy movement, keeping you comfortable for longer stretches.

Pair it with the Secretlab Magnus Pro Sit-to-Stand Metal Desk to complete the dream team. Boasting an integrated power supply column, it lets you power your desk and devices via a single cable, reducing clutter and distraction. Tidy, flexible and built to last, this is a workspace that works harder, for you.

Explore the full setup

Work smarter and improve posture with a new generation standing desk

( Blacklyte )

Do you spend long hours at your desk?

If so, it pays to invest in one that supports your health and workflow. The new standing desk from Blacklyte is designed with both form and function in mind. A dual-motor lift ensures smooth, quiet transitions (so no wobble and no coffee spills) while four programmable presets let you switch between seated and standing positions with ease.

A built-in cable management tray helps reduce desktop clutter, and three contemporary finishes — Obsidian Black, Moonstone White and Natural Oak — suit a variety of home office styles. Whether you’re working, gaming or both, this desk delivers lasting comfort and control.

Available in four sizes from 1.2m to 1.8m height with 80cm depth. Pre-order now and get 20% off at blacklyte.uk until 31 August 2025.

Order now

Charge your EV at home with a smart, all-in-one monthly plan

( PodPoint )

Switching to an electric vehicle just got so much simpler.

Pod Drive is an all-inclusive EV home charging subscription, designed to take the hassle out of home installation. For £40 per month (plus a £99 one-off fee), customers receive a charger, professional installation, smart charging tech and unlimited support — including a 48-hour repair or replace guarantee.

There’s no need to fret about off-peak schedules either: Pod’s system automatically charges at the lowest cost available. Drivers also earn cashback every time they smart-charge, saving over £170 a year based on typical usage. With over 250,000 customers and five million electric miles powered daily, Pod is a trusted name in EV infrastructure.

Find out more and sign up today

* Pod Point Limited is an appointed representative of Product Partnerships Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 626349) and its address is Second Floor, Atlas House, 31 King Street, Leeds LS1 2HL. Pod Point Limited conducts consumer hire activities in respect of its Pod Point Hire Service. Finance subject to status, terms and conditions apply.

Capture every angle with an immersive, easy-to-use 360-degree action cam

( Akaso 360 Action Camera )

For travellers, adventurers and creators who want to film without limits, the Akaso 360 Action Camera offers an affordable way to capture high-resolution footage in every direction.

It shoots immersive 5.7K 360-degree video and 72MP stills, with built-in AI tracking, HorizonSteady stabilisation and a clever ‘invisible selfie stick’ effect that keeps your shot clean and wide. You can even ‘shoot first, frame later’, adjusting angles in post-production for maximum creative freedom.

The companion Akaso 360 app makes it easy to control the camera and edit footage directly from your phone or desktop. Whether you’re hiking, cycling or exploring the city, this compact camera is designed to move with you.

Shop now