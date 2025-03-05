Universal Credit down: Users unable to access benefits accounts as gov.uk not working
Millions of people claim the DWP benefit
The Universal Credit page on Gov.uk is down this morning, leaving claimants unable to access essential information about their benefits and entitlement.
Issues began to be reported from around 5am this morning, with users citing issues with Universal Credit, Gov.uk, and HMRC.
People say they are facing issues logging in and using the website as well as the app. Attempting to access the log in page for Universal Credit leads to a ‘Service Unavailable’ page for many users.
The Universal Credit online service is essential for users to apply for an advance on their first payment, see their statements, report changes in circumstances, add notes to their journal and more.
Users on social media have reported still having issues at around 8:30am on Wednesday, with no update yet from the government or DWP.
DWP has been contacted for comment.
