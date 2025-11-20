AI deepfake ‘nudification’ site fined £50,000 over age check failures
Ofcom is also launching probes into 20 other pornography sites, linked to the Online Safety Act
The firm behind a "nudification" website has been fined £50,000 by regulators for failing to implement age checks designed to protect children.
Internet and communications watchdog Ofcom imposed the penalty on Itai Tech Ltd, which operates Undress.cc – a site using AI to make subjects of real images appear nude.
This action is part of a wider crackdown, with Ofcom also launching probes into 20 other pornography sites, linked to the Online Safety Act.
The regulator stated that the £50,000 fine addressed the failure to use effective age verification.
It noted the penalty took into account Itai Tech's decision to make the site unavailable to UK IP addresses soon after the investigation began.
A further £5,000 penalty was issued for the company's failure to comply with a statutory information request.
It is the second fine from Ofcom related to the Online Safety Act, having fined 4Chan £20,000 earlier this month.
Separately, Ofcom revealed that it has opened new investigations into five firms running 20 pornography websites in relation to age checks on pornographic content.
The companies under investigation are: Sun Social Media Inc; the provider of various xxbrits sites; the provider of a number of porntrex sites; the provider of fapello.com; and the provider of hqporner.com.
Suzanne Cater, director of enforcement at Ofcom, said: “The use of highly effective age assurance to protect children from harmful pornographic content is non-negotiable and we will accept no excuses for failure.
“Any service which fails to meet their age-check duties under the online safety act can expect to face robust enforcement action, including significant fines.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments