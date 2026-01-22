Shares plummet as Ubisoft cancels long-awaited video game remake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shares in Ubisoft plummeted on Thursday following the French video game publisher's announcement of a significant reorganisation and the cancellation of six upcoming titles.

The creator of the popular Assassin's Creed series saw its stock fall by 33 per cent in delayed trading, leading losses on Paris' SBF 120 index. This puts the company on track for its largest single-day decline since its 1996 listing, should the losses persist.

The Paris-based firm plans to restructure into five distinct creative divisions, grouping its various titles by game genre. Among the six games scrapped was a highly-anticipated Prince of Persia remake.

Concurrently, Ubisoft narrowed its net bookings forecast for 2026 and withdrew its previous guidance for the 2026/27 fiscal year.

"The prospect of a return to positive cash generation appears distant, and the financial structure is likely to be weakened again in the near term," Corentin Marty, analyst at brokerage firm TP ICAP Midcap, said in a note to clients.

Shares were trading at €4.6 in early Thursday trading, giving Ubisoft a market value of €616 million ($720 million).

open image in gallery The creator of the popular Assassin's Creed series saw its stock fall by 33 per cent in delayed trading, leading losses on Paris' SBF 120 index ( Associated Press )

Its shares nearly halved in value last year, falling below €1 billion of market capitalisation, compared to their peak of €11 billion in 2018, according to LSEG data.

Changes at Ubisoft explained

Under the new structure, Ubisoft's five "Creative Houses" will oversee their portfolios from brand development to sales, and be responsible for their own budget. Each division will have separate management teams.

Their pay will be tied to metrics like player engagement and value creation, the company said.

The first unit, Vantage Studios, established in November with a €1.16 billion investment from China's Tencent will manage Ubisoft's biggest franchises, including Assassin's Creed.

The four other units will respectively focus on multiplayer shooters, live services, narrative-driven games, and casual and family games.

open image in gallery Vantage Studios, established in November, will manage Ubisoft's biggest franchises, including Assassin's Creed ( Ubisoft )

For 2026, Ubisoft now forecasts net bookings of around €1.5 billion and an operating loss of roughly €1 billion.

This includes a €650 million hit from game cancellations and delays. It previously expected net bookings of around €1.9 billion and to break even at operating level.

Ubisoft anticipates net debt of €150-250 million by the end of 2026, with cash reserves of €1.25-1.35 billion.

Free cash flow is projected to be negative €400-500 million.

The company's cost reduction program of €100 million is expected to be fully achieved by March, one year after its initial target.

It is also setting a new cost savings target of an additional €200 million over the next two years and will continue to consider potential asset sales.

The company withdrew its prior fiscal 2026-27 guidance and plans to outline medium-term projections in May 2026.