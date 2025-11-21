Twitch out but Pinterest stays. The rules behind Australia’s teen social media ban

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia's internet watchdog announced Friday that Amazon.com-owned live streaming service Twitch will be included in its upcoming teen social media ban. Image-sharing platform Pinterest, however, will not join the list.

From December 10, Australia will become the world's first country to bar people aged 16 years and under from using social media, with penalties up to A$49.5 million ($32 million) for companies that fail to take "reasonable steps" to comply.

The eSafety Commissioner said Twitch qualifies as a social media service because it is primarily used for livestreaming and posting interactive content that allows users - including children - to communicate with others.

Twitch plans to deactivate all user accounts for people aged 16 and under from January 9, and will bar new under-age users from creating accounts once the ban comes into force next month.

Pinterest, however, will not be added to the list. The eSafety Commissioner said that while it allows some online social interaction, that is not its main purpose, noting that it is used for collecting images and curating ideas.

Earlier this month, the commissioner expanded the ban to add Reddit and video live streaming platform Kick. Major firms already covered include Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, and Alphabet-owned YouTube.

open image in gallery A selection of social media apps ( Getty Images )

No further assessments will be conducted before the rules take effect on December 10, the commissioner said.

This week Meta announced it would start deactivating the Instagram and Facebook accounts of its Australian users under 16 from 4 December, a week before the government’s law to ban social media for teens takes effect.

The tech giant had previously indicated it would begin removing access to accounts for those under 16 only as the law was enacted on 10 December.

With just two weeks left before the ban is enforced, Australian teenagers are reportedly receiving notifications on Instagram and Facebook to save their data before access to their accounts is revoked.