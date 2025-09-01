Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TSB’s banking app has gone down, leaving customers unable to see their money.

Users complained that the online banking service had been hit by an hours-long outage.

Instead of seeing their account information as usual, users were shown an array of error messages. “We weren’t able to do that,” read one.

“We're aware some customers are experiencing issues with our Mobile Banking app and Internet Banking,” the bank wrote on its status page, as well as sharing a similar statement with customers complaining on social media.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience and are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

The issues are affecting both internet and mobile banking, it indicated, but telephone banking and services in its branches should be working as normal.

The issue appears to have begun in the late morning, leaving customers unable to access their information for hours at the time of publication. It also came on the first day of the month, when customers are likely to be dealing with an unusually high number of payments.

TSB has around five million customers, and looks after £35 billion in deposits.

It merged with Lloyds in 1995, and the two were known as Lloyds TSB for much of the time that followed. In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, however, the two were split up.

TSB was listed in 2013, and was bought again by Banco Sabadell two years later. Earlier this summer, Sabadell said it was selling the bank to Spanish rival Santander, though the deal is yet to be completed.