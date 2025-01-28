Trump says Microsoft in talks to buy TikTok

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump has said Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok and that he would like to see a bidding war over the app.

Microsoft declined to comment. TikTok and ByteDance did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment outside regular business hours.

TikTok, which has about 170 million American users, was briefly taken offline just before a law requiring its Chinese owner ByteDance to either sell it on national security grounds or face a ban took effect on 19 January.

Mr Trump, after taking office on 20 January, signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of the law.

Perplexity AI offers TikTok merger allowing US government to own a stake

The US president said last week that he was in talks with multiple people over buying TikTok and would likely have a decision on the popular app’s future in 30 days.

Mr Trump has previously said that he was open to billionaire Elon Musk buying the social media app if the Tesla CEO wanted to do so. Musk, however, has not publicly commented on Trump’s offer.

More recently, AI startup Perplexity AI on Sunday proposed to merge with TikTok, with the U.S. government getting up to half of the new company in future, a source told Reuters on Sunday.

The reported talks mark the second time that Microsoft has been in the frame to acquire TikTok.

TikTok U.S. May Be Coming Soon

During his first term, Mr Trump ordered TikTok to separate its U.S. version from ByteDance citing national security concerns.

Microsoft emerged as a top bidder in 2020, but the talks soon collapsed, and Mr Trump’s divestment push ended a few months later when he left office.

Microsoft chief Satya Nadella called that deal the “strangest thing I’ve ever worked on.”

The US government had a “particular set of requirements and then it just disappeared,” he said in 2021.