Hackers hijack Tiffany and Lara Trump’s X accounts to push crypto scam

The social media accounts of Lara and Tiffany Trump have been hacked to promote a scam that aims to cash in on a nascent crypto project backed by Donald Trump.

Hackers targeted the X accounts of the daughter and daughter-in-law of the former president on Tuesday evening, with posts featuring links to fake websites for the World Liberty Financial venture.

“Lara’s and Tiffany Trump’s X accounts have been hacked,” stated a warning posted to the project’s official Telegram channel on Wednesday.

“Do NOT click on any links or purchase any tokens shared from their profiles. We’re actively working to fix this, but please stay vigilant and avoid scams!”

The World Liberty Financial Telegram, which has more than 230,000 subscribers, has already been targeted by scammers.

Last week, the project’s Telegram channel warned against “scams, fake tokens and airdrop offers” after ads were placed in the group to lure people towards a sham cryptocurrency giveaway.

More than 70,000 joined the rival channel, which claimed to offer up to $15,000 worth of cryptocurrency for anyone who “connects” their wallet, according to posts seen by The Independent. It is not clear how many of the 70,000 users fell victim to the scam, with Telegram not responding to requests for further information. The advert on the official channel has since been removed.

Mr Trump has promoted World Liberty Financial through his X and Truth Social accounts, however few details have actually been provided by the venture.

“For too long, the average American has been squeezed by the big banks and financial elites,” the former US president wrote in a post to his 7.5 million followers on 22 August. “It’s time we take a stand – together.”

The presidential candidate for the Republican party has positioned himself as a “crypto president”, having shared plans to create a national bitcoin stockpile and appoint a “crypto presidential advisory council” if elected in November.

He has also promised that the United States “will be the crypto capital of the planet” if he returns for a second term in office.