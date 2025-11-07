Tinder will use AI to scan through users’ photos to understand them better

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tinder will start scanning through users’ photos with AI in an attempt to understand them better, its parent company has said.

The “Chemistry” feature will analyse people’s camera roll in an attempt to understand their personality and interests and show them people they are more likely to be interested in, according to its parent company Match Group.

Users will have to opt into the feature and then give Tinder’s AI access to all of their photos to understand who they are. That is one part of a range of new tools, including asking people “interactive questions”.

The change is a “major pillar of Tinder’s upcoming 2026 product experience”, the company said as it announced it.

It is the latest attempt by Tinder and other dating apps to try and target the “swiping fatigue” that has led many users to grow tired of trying to find matches through apps. It will mean that users will have to look at fewer people that might be incompatible with them, the company suggested.

Tinder made the announcement as part of Match’s latest results, which showed that the company is struggling both with declining interest and the cost of developing features to try and combat it.

The number of paying users of Tinder fell 7 per cent in the most recent quarter, compared with the year before, it said. That was part of a two-year fall in subscribers.

Match also said that it will take a $14 million hit because of running tests on Tinder.

But other dating apps owned by the Match Group, such as Hinge, managed to stave off fatigue more successfully. Overall, revenue was up 2 per cent in the latest results, it said.