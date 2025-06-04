Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikTok will let people better control the topics that appear in their “for you” page – but only partly.

A new update lets people choose to see more or less of content on a range of different topics: from travel to sports or humour.

The feature will not let users turn off content from those topics entirely. But it will allow people to reduce the amount of a certain thing that they see, TikTok said.

TikTok will also now let people use “smart keyword filters” that make it easier to filter out a certain kind of content.

The app has long allowed people to choose certain keywords to restrict from their algorithm. But the new feature will use AI to also find synonyms and similar content that will also be hidden from the feed.

TikTok’s algorithm and its for you page are a central part of its appeal to users. But they have also proven controversial, and led to criticism including claims that they can lead people into problematic or damaging cycles of watching the same content.

In response, TikTok has rolled out controls for the algorithm. It also encourages people to interact further with the app – by engaging with the content they see through likes and favourites.

The announcement came shortly after TikTok banned the keyword #skinnytok, banning it from search results. That came in response to pressure from European regulators who said that the app was helping fuel problems with body image for its young users.

At the same time as revealing the new features, TikTok released a summer 2025 trend report. It pointed to the rise of BritTok, gardening and retro TV.