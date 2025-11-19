Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikTok will let users choose how much “slop” they would like in their feed.

The company will let users pull a slider to decide whether they would like more or less content that has been made using generative artificial intelligence.

But the tool is opt-in and so users will continue to see such videos if they have not explicitly chosen to reduce it.

The new setting is part of the “manage topics” feature that lets users move sliders around on a number of other categories, such as sport or food and drink. “This means that people who love AI-generated history content can see more of this content, while those who'd rather see less can choose to dial things down,” TikTok said in its announcement.

The company also said that it would be rolling out new ways of watermarking AI videos so that they can be more easily spotted. And it said it would spend $2 million to pay creators to make videos about how to use AI “responsibly”.

But the company insisted that “AI can transform how people share their creativity, discover new passions, and stay safe on our platform, when used transparently and responsibly”. TikTok has already rolled out some features that rely on artificial intelligence, such as an editing tool that can suggest where a clip should be cut.

Experts said that the new feature in TikTok’s “For You” feed would not fix the problem of AI videos appearing across social media – but that it was an important step towards giving people more control over it.

"We can't fix AI slop through opt-in settings alone. That said, increasing user agency is an essential element of platforms taking responsibility for the deluge of synthetic content in our feeds,” said Alexios Mantzarlis, director of the Security, Trust and Safety Initiative at Cornell Tech.

“I am delighted to see TikTok provide this filtering option – following a similar decision by Pinterest earlier this year – and I hope all social networks go down this path. For AI filters to work, however, we need AI detection and labeling technology and implementation to catch up.”