Three’s phone network has stopped working properly, leaving people unable to make or receive calls.

Customers say they have been left unable to speak to friends and family

The network has apologised and claimed that the problems affected only a small section of its users – though it did not say how widespread they were.

Tracking website Down Detector showed a huge spike in reports from affected users at around 3pm local UK time. It showed issues right across the country, suggesting that they are not affecting any particular region.

“We’re aware of an issue affecting a small percentage of voice services, our team are working hard to fix this as soon as possible,” Three said in a statement.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused. Data services and 999 calls are unaffected, please bear with us.”

Other networks that rely on Three service – such as iD Mobile – also seemed to be struggling with the problems.

Down Detector also showed outages at EE, O2, Vodafone and other networks. But those networks appear to still be functioning, and the increase in reports is presumably a result of people being unable to make or receive calls to and from othe people on Three.

Unlike with problems with some landline and broadband operators, mobile phone networks including Three does not give out automatic compensation in the case of problems with coverage.

But it is possible to make a formal complaint to the network by calling 333 – when phone calls are working – and the company may offer ways to make the problems right.