Sell your old camera the right way

( MPB )

We all have tech we never use.

In fact, 53% of Brits have a camera sitting around that they haven’t picked up in a long time, but that old gadget could fund your next purchase. MPB is the UK’s leading platform for buying, selling and trading used photography and videography gear.

With free, fully insured courier collection and delivery, MPB makes upgrading your kit effortless, with no fees, no hassle and no risk. Choose from thousands of cameras, lenses and accessories from major brands or trade in your unused gear to fund your next creative project. Safer, simpler and quicker than online marketplaces, MPB buys cameras directly from the seller so there is no waiting around for a buyer.

This helps photographers and filmmakers give quality equipment a second life while reducing waste and contributing to a community of visual storytellers.

Sell to MPB for simple collection and fast payment. Get an instant quote today at mpb.com/sell

Protect your phone with an ultra-durable case

( ESR )

Are you worried about your iPhone 17 getting scratched?

Keep it looking factory-fresh and protected from drops and scrapes with the sleek ESR Classic Hybrid Magnetic case. At just 0.06 inches thick, it feels as though it’s barely there and the transparent finish in various colour tones allows your phone’s design to still be on display.

Engineered for everyday life, it’s built with three times military-grade durability and reinforced Air Guard corners that withstand drops up to 11 feet. The case’s raised screen edges, dual-layer camera protection and discreet camera control cover provide peace of mind that your phone’s most important features are protected.

ESR’s durable and stylish smartphone accessories are trusted by more than 123 million customers worldwide. Buy yours on ESR’s Amazon store at amazon.co.uk.

Explore outer space with a smart telescope

( DWARF 3 Smart Telescope )

Who says space exploration is only for astronauts?

The DWARF 3 Smart Telescope from 365 Astronomy brings the cosmos to your fingertips — literally. Compact, clever and brilliantly user-friendly, this nifty bit of kit allows you to capture stunning shots of the Moon, stars, galaxies and even nebulae, all from your garden or balcony.

But it doesn’t stop at stargazing — by day, it transforms into a powerhouse for birdwatching, landscape photography and even tracking birds in flight. Suitable for budding astronomers as young as five, it’s a fantastic way to make learning feel like an adventure.

With a built-in celestial database, one tap on your smartphone or tablet (iOS or Android) will send the telescope straight to your chosen target — no fiddly setup required. Whether you’re a parent fuelling a child’s curiosity or an adult diving into a new passion, the DWARF 3 makes the universe feel just a little bit closer.

Purchase today at 365astronomy.com/dwarf lab

Upgrade your workspace with an ergonomic set-up that works wonders

( Contour Design )

Contour Design is a market leader in the research, development and design of ergonomic solutions that combat computer-related strain.

With more than 30 years of experience, its iconic products include the RollerMouse, UniMouse and the Multimedia Controller. Its brand-new touchpad, the Contour Touch, is the world’s first ergonomic touchpad, featuring a centred design that eliminates the need to grip or reach for a mouse.

Its smooth glass surface allows you to tap or click anywhere, and intuitive shortcut buttons enable precise control, further reducing unnecessary movements. It’s an ideal product for professionals who spend long hours at the computer.

Ergonomics isn’t a singular solution, but rather a combination of well-designed equipment focused on user-centric design, flexibility and good habits. Upgrade your desk space with the Contour Touch, available now at contourdesign.eu.

Discover the gadget made for outdoor adventures

( Jackery )

Autumn is a time for road trips, campervan getaways and cosy, off-grid escapes.

Make them stress-free with the Jackery Explorer 2000 v2. Designed for serious adventurers, it features a powerful 2042Wh capacity, 2200W output and ultra-fast charging (80% in just 52 minutes) —perfect for powering essentials like laptops, coffee machines, mini-fridges and even e-bikes. Thanks to CTB (Cell-to-Body) structural technology, it’s surprisingly compact and travel-friendly.

With AI-powered ChargeShield 2.0, you also get 62 layers of safety protection, so you can focus on the journey ahead. One station, endless possibilities.

Charge your devices with a reliable, fast power bank

( Sandberg Solar )

Whether you’re gearing up for your next outdoor camping trip or setting off to an all-day music festival, it’s a good idea to have a reliable power bank handy.

With the Sandberg Solar six-panel Powerbank 20000, you’ll have enough power to charge up all your devices, with a full battery powering up to eight charges. Those who need portable power, but have run out of power bank battery, can simply charge the power bank via the large foldable solar panel with its six solar panels.

A single purchase comes with two USB-A connections, as well as one USB-C PD 20W connection for fast charging. A carabiner is also included, which can hang off a tent or backpack for solar charging. Whether your family heads off on regular hikes or you simply like to feel prepared for any situation, this is the perfect charging solution.

Take pictures of the galaxy from your own back garden

( The Odyssey Pro )

Tired of telescopes that end up gathering dust?

The Odyssey Pro is a state-of-the-art (and uniquely designed) connected device that allows anyone to observe planets, galaxies and even comets with a simple click. Once you launch the app on your smartphone, you can connect it to the telescope and browse through a catalogue of thousands of objects in the night sky.

After a minute, you’ll be taking incredible pictures of the cosmos or simply sharing images with your community. You can even take part in the Citizen Science observations with NASA by sharing your data for scientific research — all from your backyard. Houston, do you copy?

Create the podcast of your dreams

( Nomono Studio )

Cut the cords, not the quality. Nomono Studio is a wireless, all-in-one podcast recording system designed for creators on the move.

With spatial audio capture, automatic cloud syncing and intuitive touch controls, it delivers studio-grade sound — with no cables, mixers or post-production headaches.

Whether you’re recording interviews in the field or storytelling from a cafe, Nomono makes professional podcasting effortless. Just press record and let your voice shine. Purchase also comes with cloud-based editing software, so you can create the audio and podcast recordings of your dreams on the go.

Visit Nomono Studio today and get a 20% discount on the first year of your subscription using CODE20. Offer ends 30 January 2025. nomono.co

Make your home’s security smarter

( EZVIZ CB8 Lite Kit )

Bring home a little peace of mind with the innovative EZVIZ CB8 Lite Kit, a sleek, wireless outdoor camera that makes protection of your home effortless.

Delivering sharp 2K+ video, intelligent motion detection and vivid colour night vision, it ensures you never miss a front door visitor. The included solar panel keeps your camera powered around the clock, offering continuous security without the need for charging cables.

Designed for quick setup and dependable performance, the CB8 Like Kit is ideal for busy households, tech-lovers or anyone who desires an extra level of reassurance at home.

Whether you’re upgrading your own system or gifting someone special, it’s a smart way to make everyday living safer, simpler and more connected. Find yours at amazon.co.uk.

Listen with clarity at home or on the go

( JBuds ANC Pods )

Time for an earphone upgrade? Meet the JBuds ANC Pods by JLab, wireless earbuds that combine impressive sound output, smart design and everyday durability at an affordable price.

Featuring hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), six built-in microphones and customisable noise control modes, they let you tune into your music and enjoy crystal-clear hands-free calls with ease. The earphones’ stylish design gives all-day in-ear comfort plus an IP55 rating for sweat and splash resistance, meaning they’re perfect for listening in the gym or poolside too.

The case offers both wireless and USB-C charging, giving two hours of play from just ten minutes’ charging and up to 56 hours of playtime on full charge. Designed with recycled materials and eco-friendly packaging, the JBuds ANC Pods deliver performance and sustainability in perfect balance.

Experience the future of commuting with a folding e-bike

( ADO Air 20 Ultra )

Looking for a new way to make the commute quick and enjoyable?

Meet the ADO Air 20 Ultra, the folding e-bike built for life on the move. Weighing just 18kg, the Air 20 Ultra is powerful, beautifully designed and folds in seconds, perfect for storing in small spaces or taking on public transport.

Its advanced BAFANG 3-speed automatic motor, torque sensor and carbon belt drive deliver a smooth, whisper-quiet ride with a range of up to 62 miles, ensuring freedom on the road. Complete with hydraulic disc brakes, a suspension fork and IPX5 waterproof rating, it’s ready for all-weather commuting.

Connect to the ADO EBIKE app for smart ride data and updates. For those with active lifestyles who also seek performance and style, this is the e-bike of the moment.

Buy a stylish turntable in time for hosting season

( Richer Sounds )

If you or someone you know is seeking a turntable this festive season, Richer Sounds has the one for you.

Produced by Argon Audio, the TT MK2 is the ultimate value-for-money turntable and offers an exceptional plug-and-play experience with effortless usability. Its elegant design is beaten only by its sound quality, which rivals models costing three times as much.

The TT MK2 connects directly to any amplifier or active speakers, so that no extra equipment is required. From setup to your first play, it’s the smoothest way to rediscover the timeless appeal of vinyl.

Choose the style that best fits your home and visit richersounds.comto shop the turntable now.

Upgrade your at-home film-viewing experience with cinema projection

( Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 )

The future of home entertainment is here.

The Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 is a projector designed to take watching films at home to the next level. Engineered with advanced RGB laser technology, it delivers breathtaking 4K UHD visuals up to 300 inches, a 15,000:1 contrast ratio, and Dolby Atmos sound for a truly immersive experience.

Features include auto keystone correction, fast autofocus, and screen alignment ensure a perfect picture in seconds, as well as 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 4ms latency for smooth, lifelike motion, making it perfect for both movie lovers and gamers.

What’s more, the VisionMaster Pro 2’s sleek piano-glass finish transforms it into a statement piece even when not in use — the perfect addition to a technophile’s living room.

Explore the collection and Black Friday offers here.

