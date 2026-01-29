Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four years after claiming that Tesla’s Optimus robot would one day be worth more than the company’s car business, CEO Elon Musk has made the biggest move yet to transition away from electric vehicles.

During an investor call on Wednesday, Musk revealed that Tesla would be ending production of its Model S and Model X vehicles in order to focus on artificial intelligence and robotics.

It marks a major shift for Tesla, which is currently the world’s most valuable automotive firm with a market valuation close to $1.5 trillion. It is also one of the most profitable electric vehicle maker, however it recently lost its crown to China’s BYD as the world’s biggest EV seller.

Musk’s company has seen two straight years of falling car sales, while recent battery breakthroughs and technological developments have also helped boost BYD’s position as the more dominant company.

Tesla will likely see car sales fall even further with the discontinuation of the Model S and Model X, though it will continue to manufacture and sell the Model 3 and Model Y, which are both higher-volume products that generate far more revenue than older models.

“It’s time to basically bring the Model S and X programs to an end,” Musk said. “We expect to wind down S and X production next quarter.”

The factory used to build the models in Fremont, California, will be converted to manufacture Tesla’s humanoid robot Optimus, which may well be Musk’s biggest bet to date.

The ‘biggest product of all time’

The bi-pedal humanoid machine is designed to be able to navigate the world in the same way as a human, allowing it to fill everything from manufacturing roles, to customer service positions at hotels and shops.

“Essentially, in the future, physical work will be a choice,” Musk said. “If you want to do it, you can, but you won’t need to do it.”

He has also suggested that the robot could be used to prevent “future crime” by following individuals around like a personal security guard.

“You don’t have to put people in prisons,” he told Tesla shareholders last year. “It’s pretty wild to think of all the possibilities, but I think it’s clearly the future.”

The world’s richest person claimed that Optimus will be the “biggest product of all time, by far” due to its potential to completely transform the economy and society.

“Nothing will even be close,” he said. “I think it’ll be 10 times bigger than the next biggest product ever made.”

Once scaled, the 54-year-old said the autonomous bot will be an “infinite money glitch” that will account for 80 per cent of Tesla’s value, pushing it towards a $25 trillion market valuation by 2050.

If such ambitions are realised, Musk will be due the biggest pay packet in history, having agreed a $1 trillion bonus if he reaches various targets, which include reaching a company valuation of $8.5 trillion over the next decade.

All this will depend on whether the robot lives up to Musk’s hype.

open image in gallery A Tesla Optimus robot scoops popcorn and waves at attendees during the opening of the Tesla Diner and Drive-In restaurant and Supercharger on Santa Monica Blvd in the Hollywood neighborhood Los Angeles, California on 21 July, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Not everyone is convinced about Musk’s ideas for a general-purpose humanoid assistant, with MIT roboticist Rodney Brooks claiming it will be technologically and economically unfeasible.

“The general plan is that humanoid robots will be ‘plug compatible’ with humans and be able to step in and do the manual things that humans do at lower prices and just as well,” Professor Brooks, who co-founded Roomba maker iRobot, wrote in a September blog post.

“In my opinion, believing that this will happen any time within decades is pure fantasy thinking.”

Rather than robots like Optimus that resemble humans, the robotics pioneer envisions a future where robots take many different forms, each excelling in different roles. Before then, he warns that many billions of dollars will likely disappear in trying to develop robots like the one Musk is betting on.