Key Tesla invention faces ban over safety concerns

Chinese regulators are considering an industry-wide ban on pop-out door handles pioneered by Tesla, according to local reports.

The measures, first reported by the publication Mingjing Pro, follow concerns about failure rates and safety issues with the flush design.

If the new restrictions come into effect, all new vehicles sold in China will have to feature mechanical handles from July 2027. With more than a fifth of Tesla’s revenue coming from China last year, it could mean a complete redesign of the feature for the US firm.

Tesla first featured the innovative handle design on its luxury Model S range in 2012, with many other electric vehicle manufacturers since adopting a version of the handles.

They typically work by popping out from the car door when the vehicle is unlocked, before retracting back in when the car is in motion.

Despite initial pushback from executives, Tesla boss Elon Musk insisted that the auto-presenting handles be implemented into the design of the car to give the sense that “you’re part of the future”, according to 2018 Wired report.

Car manufacturers claim that the concealed handles provide not only a sleek design, but also reduced drag at high speeds.

The Chinese report notes that any improvements in aerodynamics are minimal, while safety issues are significantly elevated.

Data from one electric vehicle manufacturer suggested that door handle failures accounted for 12 per cent of repairs.

There have also been several reports of electric door handles short circuiting, leaving passengers trapped in vehicles.

Such incidents make them a potential obstacle for rescue workers, with tests by the China Insurance Automotive Technology Research Institute (C-IASI) showing that electronic door handles have a 33 per cent failure rate following a side impact.

This compares to a 2 per cent rate of failure for mechanical door handles.

Some Tesla users have also voiced frustrations about being unable to open their doors when the handles freeze over.

The Independent has reached out to Tesla for comment.