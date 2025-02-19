Jump to content
Tesco online shopping down: Supermarket customers hit by website and app glitch

Shoppers reported adding items to their online baskets only to find them inexplicably marked as unavailable

Martyn Landi
Wednesday 19 February 2025 09:52 EST
Tesco has not yet confirmed a wider issue with the website or app
Hundreds of customers have reported problems with Tesco’s online grocery platforms, leaving many unable to complete their orders.

Shoppers reported adding items to their online baskets only to find them inexplicably marked as unavailable later during checkout.

The issue, impacting even basic groceries like fruits and vegetables, sparked a wave of complaints on social media.

Customers expressed frustration at the system’s inability to accurately reflect product availability, hindering their ability to purchase essential items.

In some cases, Tesco customers were reporting 20 or more items in the online shop being impacted by the apparent glitch.

The supermarket, which is Britain’s largest grocer, has responded to a number of customers on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, asking for customer details so it can look into individual complaints, but has not yet confirmed any issue with their website or app.

Tesco is Britain’s largest grocer
According to service status website Downdetector, users first began reporting problems with the Tesco website at 9.30am on Wednesday, and it has received over 200 reports of problems with the firm’s website and app since then.

Tesco has been approached for comment.

