Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Tesco down: Website not working amid major technical problem

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 02 September 2025 03:56 EDT
Comments
Tesco said group sales grew by 4.6%, on a like-for-like basis, for the 13 weeks to May 24 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tesco said group sales grew by 4.6%, on a like-for-like basis, for the 13 weeks to May 24 (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The Tesco website has broken, with users unable to get online to do their shopping.

Parts of the website appeared to be loading, but clicking through products led to a series of error pages.

“It’s not you, it’s us,” one read. Another said that an error had occurred.

Both errors told users to refresh the page. That did appear to work in some instances.

The problems began just after 8am local UK time, according to tracking website Down Detector. The problems were widespread across the country, the same site showed.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in