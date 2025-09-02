Tesco down: Website not working amid major technical problem

The Tesco website has broken, with users unable to get online to do their shopping.
Parts of the website appeared to be loading, but clicking through products led to a series of error pages.
“It’s not you, it’s us,” one read. Another said that an error had occurred.
Both errors told users to refresh the page. That did appear to work in some instances.
The problems began just after 8am local UK time, according to tracking website Down Detector. The problems were widespread across the country, the same site showed.
