Starlink down: Elon Musk’s satellite internet service confirms it is experiencing outage
Company says it is investigating as thousands of US users report disruptions to their service
Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture Starlink suffered a widespread outage on Monday, leaving tens of thousands of users without service.
A message posted on the company’s website read: “Starlink is currently experiencing a service outage. Our team is investigating.”
No further information was provided. According to outage-tracking site Downdetector, more than 43,000 users in the United States reported problems with the network shortly after midnight, at around 12.35am Eastern Time (0435 GMT).
Starlink, which is operated by Mr Musk’s space exploration firm SpaceX, delivers broadband through a vast network of satellites orbiting in low-Earth orbit.
More follows...
