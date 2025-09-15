Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starlink down: Elon Musk’s satellite internet service confirms it is experiencing outage

Company says it is investigating as thousands of US users report disruptions to their service

Namita Singh
Monday 15 September 2025 01:16 EDT
File: Starlink is operated by Musk’s space exploration firm SpaceX
File: Starlink is operated by Musk’s space exploration firm SpaceX (Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture Starlink suffered a widespread outage on Monday, leaving tens of thousands of users without service.

A message posted on the company’s website read: “Starlink is currently experiencing a service outage. Our team is investigating.”

No further information was provided. According to outage-tracking site Downdetector, more than 43,000 users in the United States reported problems with the network shortly after midnight, at around 12.35am Eastern Time (0435 GMT).

Starlink, which is operated by Mr Musk’s space exploration firm SpaceX, delivers broadband through a vast network of satellites orbiting in low-Earth orbit.

More follows...

