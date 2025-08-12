Starbucks bans printers and desktops after Korean customers turn cafes into offices

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks has banned the use of desktop computers, printers and multiplugs in all of its South Korean stores after customers turned cafes into home offices.

The coffee giant also restricted the use of large partitions, which were being used to set up cubicle spaces.

Customers are still allowed to bring laptops, tablets and smartphones, but not “bulky items” that “impact the shared space”, according to notices placed in branches.

The move, which was first reported by The Korea Herald, is aimed at a group of people known as “cagongjok”, which roughly translates to “a tribe of people who study at cafes”.

Cafe owners in the country have complained that cagongjok are impacting the profitability of their stores by taking up space, freeloading electricity, and sitting for hours after only buying one drink.

Social media users have had mixed reactions to the new rule, with some praising the US company for preventing people from taking advantage of the cafe’s hospitality.

“This is why I avoided Starbucks, and it seems like a fair measure against their rude behaviour,” one user wrote in a post to X. “It really feels like there are too many people lacking basic common sense these days.”

A spokesperson for Starbucks said: "Starbucks Korea has updated its policy so all customers can have a pleasant and accessible store experience.

"While laptops and smaller personal devices are welcome, customers are asked to refrain from bringing desktop computers, printers, or other bulky items that may limit seating and impact the shared space.

"Starbucks remains committed to being a welcoming third place for coffee and connection, and where community thrives in every cup, every conversation, and every visit.”