Spotify is putting up its prices around the world

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spotify is increasing the price of its paid-for, premium tier.

The company will push up prices around the world, including Europe, South Asia and other regions. It did not specify which countries would be affected, and indicated that users hit by the price increase would receive an email telling them so.

Some countries already appear to have had the price increase applied. New customers in Portugal, Italy and France will now pay €11.99, €1 more than previously.

Some European countries such as France have already been hit with price increases in recent months and appear not to be affected by the latest adjustments.

The increases do not appear to be spreading to the US. The company has undertaken a series of price hikes in that country in recent years, after the cost of premium had long been held at $9.99.

The price increase is going into effect “so that we can continue to innovate on our product offerings and features, and bring you the best experience”, Spotify said in an example message sent to European users.

Spotify’s share price – which has been unstable in recent days but has gained around 40 per cent in the last year – was up around 8 per cent after the price change was announced.

The increase comes just days after Spotify reported its most recent results. They showed that the company had grown in paid subscribers – but less than expected, and the company’s share price fell by 12 per cent.

In a call around the earnings, Spotify’s chief executive Daniel Ek said that the company was avoiding regular price increases to ensure that it kept subscribers over the long term.