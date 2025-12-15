Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Spotify down: Website and app not working in major outage

Outage comes after a run of technical problems – which also took down music streaming service

Andrew Griffin
Monday 15 December 2025 10:12 EST
Spotify has stopped working in what appears to be a major outage.

Users reported seeing error messages and other problems when trying to listen to music.

The issues appear to be widespread and were reported right across the world, according to tracking website Down Detector. The problems began before 3pm UK time, or 10am on the east coast of the US.

The issues come after a run of major outages in recent weeks, including problems at Cloudflare that took down Spotify among other major apps including ChatGPT.

This time around, the issues appeared to be localised at Spotify, with other major platforms seemingly still online.

“We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!” the company said on its devoted status account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

