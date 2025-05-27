Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Spotify down: Music app not working in major outage

Andrew Griffin
Tuesday 27 May 2025 09:18 EDT
Comments
(The Independent)

Spotify appears to have been hit by a major outage.

The issue left users unable to listen to music and the app appeared to crash.

But soon after the problems began users reported they were able to get back online again.

Spotify does run an X/Twitter account for support problems as well as a devoted page on its website to give the latest on problems and outages. Neither were updated on Tuesday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in